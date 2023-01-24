FBI says N Korea-related hacker groups behind US crypto firm heist

Two hacker groups associated with North Korea, the Lazarus Group and APT38, were responsible for the theft last June of $100 million from US crypto firm Harmony's Horizon bridge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Monday.

On Jan 13, the groups used a privacy protocol called Railgun to launder over $60 million worth of ethereum stolen during the theft in June, the FBI said in a statement

A portion of the stolen ethereum was subsequently sent to several virtual asset providers and converted to bitcoin, the FBI said.