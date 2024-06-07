Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Papua New Guinea ends landslide rescue efforts amid fears of another

Further landslides will likely plague the area where part of a mountain collapsed onto a remote village two weeks ago, experts warn

PNG ends landslide rescue efforts amid fears of another
A view of the site of a landslide in Yambali village, Enga Province, Papua New Guinea, May 27, 2024. REUTERS

Lucy Craymer

Reuters

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 11:31 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 11:31 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Read More
Amid war, Putin looks east from Russia's window to Europe
Amid war, Putin looks east from Russia's window to Europe
Man killed in Jashore over ‘election feud’
Man killed in Jashore over ‘election feud’
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
King Charles banknotes enter circulation in UK
Biden to meet Zelensky in France with military aid
Biden to meet Zelensky in France with military aid
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More