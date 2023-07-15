Paraguay 'would love' more trade with China, but Taiwan better for development

Paraguay "would love" to do more trade with China, but Taiwan offers the best bet for moving the largely agricultural economy up the value chain, the country's president-elect Santiago Pena said on Saturday on a visit to Taipei.

Paraguay is the last South American country with formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. Honduras ended decades of ties in favour of Beijing this year, and only 13 countries now recognise Taiwan.

Pena pledged during his election campaign to maintain more than six decades of relations with Taiwan despite pressure from Paraguay's agricultural sector, which wants to open up lucrative Chinese markets to soybeans and beef.

Speaking to reporters, Pena said he was "fully committed" to Taiwan and happy with his meetings this week, which have included President Tsai Ing-wen and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua.