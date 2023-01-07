Putin praises Russian Orthodox Church for its support

President Vladimir Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church for supporting Moscow's forces fighting in Ukraine in an Orthodox Christmas message designed to rally people behind his vision of modern Russia.

FIGHTING

* Russia's defence ministry said its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire it unilaterally declared in honour of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

* Kyiv dismissed Moscow's ceasefire as a ploy to buy its forces time to rest and re-arm, and both sides exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday.

* The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defences had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based.