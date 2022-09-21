Iran unrest death toll grows as protests intensify

Iranian authorities said three people including a member of the security forces had been killed on Tuesday during unrest sweeping the country, as anger at the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police fuelled protests for a fifth day.

Official sources now say a total of seven people have been killed since protests erupted on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died last week after being arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire".

However, reports from Kurdish rights group Hengaw indicate a larger toll: it said three protesters were killed on Tuesday by security forces in or near Kurdish areas, where the unrest has been particularly intense and deadly.

There was no official confirmation of those deaths. Officials have denied that security forces have killed protesters.

Hengaw also said access to the internet had been cut in the Kurdistan province - a move that would hinder videos being shared from a region where the authorities have previously suppressed unrest by the Kurdish minority.