    বাংলা

    Armenia says three soldiers killed by Azeri shelling

    Neighbours Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Sept 2022, 09:59 AM
    Updated : 29 Sept 2022, 09:59 AM

    Armenia said three soldiers were killed by shelling from Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Tass agency reported, as the two neighbours accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.

    Tass cited an Armenian defence ministry statement but did not give details. Last Friday, both sides accused each other of breaching the truce by firing across the border.

    After border clashes two weeks ago that killed almost 200 soldiers, the worst bout of fighting since a six-week war between the two ex-Soviet countries in late 2020, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire deal brokered by Russia.

    The fighting is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but until 2020 largely controlled by the majority ethnic Armenian population.

    Azerbaijan's defence ministry said that at about 6 pm, Armenian units had started firing at Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar region, wounding one serviceman, and that Azerbaijani forces had taken "retaliatory measures".

    The Armenian defence ministry gave an opposite account, tweeting that Azerbaijani forces had fired towards Armenian positions near the common border using mortars and large-calibre weapons, and that the Armenian side had retaliated.

    Armenia said then that Azerbaijan had attacked its territory and seized settlements inside its borders; Azerbaijan said it was responding to "provocations" from the Armenian side.

    RELATED STORIES
    US candidate beats Russian to head UN telecoms agency
    US candidate beats Russian to head UN telecoms agency
    The election is seen as a test of how many countries are still siding with Russia
    Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo
    Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo
    Han Lay captured global attention last year with her pageant speech on the army's deadly suppression of anti-junta protests
    India sharpens stand on Ukraine war but business as usual with Russia
    India sharpens stand on Ukraine war but business as usual with Russia
    From being a marginal player, Russia has become India's third-biggest oil supplier since the war, with purchases jumping about 10-fold from a year-earlier because of cheap prices
    Schwarzenegger calls for 'fight against hate' during Auschwitz visit
    'Fight against hate': Schwarzenegger says during Auschwitz visit
    Schwarzenegger, son of a Nazi party member who served in the German army in World War Two, placed candles at the 'Death Wall', where German soldiers shot many inmates

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher