Global level of forced displacement climbs to record 110m: UN

The number of people forcibly displaced around the world has climbed to a record 110 million people, the head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said, with conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan spurring millions of people to flee their homes.

The increase of around 19 million people to 108.4 million by the end of last year is the biggest annual jump on record, UNHCR said in a report released on Wednesday. That number has since risen further to 110 million, mostly due to Sudan's eight-week-old conflict, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told journalists.

"It's quite an indictment on the state of our world to have to report that," he said at a Geneva press conference.