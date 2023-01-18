Kazakhstan ends unlimited stay for Russians

Kazakhstan will no longer allow Russian citizens to stay in the Central Asian country indefinitely by doing so-called visa runs every three months, according to a government directive published this week.

The Astana government will disallow the practice from Jan 26, requiring Russians and citizens of other members of the Eurasian Economic Union, a post-Soviet bloc, to leave the country for at least 90 days after the permitted three-month stay.

The Interior Ministry, which proposed the reform, has said it would give the state greater control over immigration.

Tens of thousands of Russians, mostly young and middle-aged men, relocated to Kazakhstan last year as Moscow, embroiled in the Ukraine conflict, launched its first conscription campaign since World War Two.