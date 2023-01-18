    বাংলা

    Kazakhstan ends unlimited stay for Russians

    Struggling to cope with the influx of Russians, Kazakhstan has said the unusually large inflows contributed to inflation, which soared to more than 20% last year

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Jan 2023, 03:29 AM
    Updated : 18 Jan 2023, 03:29 AM

    Kazakhstan will no longer allow Russian citizens to stay in the Central Asian country indefinitely by doing so-called visa runs every three months, according to a government directive published this week.

    The Astana government will disallow the practice from Jan 26, requiring Russians and citizens of other members of the Eurasian Economic Union, a post-Soviet bloc, to leave the country for at least 90 days after the permitted three-month stay.

    The Interior Ministry, which proposed the reform, has said it would give the state greater control over immigration.

    Tens of thousands of Russians, mostly young and middle-aged men, relocated to Kazakhstan last year as Moscow, embroiled in the Ukraine conflict, launched its first conscription campaign since World War Two.

    The Russian language is widely spoken in Kazakhstan and the two countries share the world's longest continuous land border, making Kazakhstan a popular choice among Russians fleeing the draft.

    The ability to stay in the country de facto indefinitely - by leaving it and reentering every 90 days - has been another important factor.

    However, the country has struggled to cope with the influx of Russians. Authorities in Kazakhstan have said the unusually large inflows contributed to inflation, which soared to more than 20% last year, its highest since the 1990s.

    The war in Ukraine has also strained ties between Moscow and Astana as the latter has refused to support its former Soviet overlord and called for peace.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ribbons with the colours of the Ukrainian flag are tied to the cannon of a destroyed Russian tank at an exhibition displaying destroyed Russian military vehicles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central in Kyiv, Ukraine January 15, 2023.
    Kyiv a step closer to getting Western tanks
    The West's big holdout Germany says this will be the first item on its new defence minister's agenda
    German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht attends a news conference on the Puma battle tanks, following a meeting at the Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
    German defence minister resigns amid criticism over Ukraine arms
    Scholz has promised to staff his cabinet with equal numbers of men and women
    Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia November 2, 2022.
    Official in Crimea says air defences shot down 10 drones
    Sevastopol, which is on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014, has come under repeated air attack since Russia invaded Ukraine last February
    Emergency personnel work at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 16, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Death toll in Russian missile strike in Ukraine rises to 40
    With allies due to meet on Friday to discuss military aid, Berlin is under intense pressure to allow exports of its Leopard battle tanks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher