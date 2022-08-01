    বাংলা

    Former Sri Lankan president not getting privileges in Singapore: minister

    The former Sri Lankan president landed in Singapore on Jul 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country

    Published : 1 August 2022, 03:30 PM
    Updated : 1 August 2022, 03:30 PM

    Singapore's foreign minister said on Monday former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not being accorded any privileges or immunity in Singapore.

    Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Jul 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via the Maldives following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president.

    "In general, the Singapore Government does not accord privileges, immunity and hospitality to former Heads of State or Heads of Government. Consequently, former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was not accorded any privileges, immunity or hospitality," the minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, said.

