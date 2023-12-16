US wants shakeup of Palestinian Authority to run Gaza after Hamas

Washington has appealed to Jordan, Egypt and Gulf states – which have some sway with the PA - to persuade Abbas to pursue institutional reforms with urgency to prepare for the "day after", four US sources said, including two administration officials. Officials in Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Abbas has pledged several times to overhaul his administration in recent years and has little to show for it, so senior US officials will continue to push as they wait to see if he will follow through this time, the US sources said.

US officials recognize, however, that Abbas remains the only realistic Palestinian leadership figure for the time being, despite being unpopular among Palestinians and distrusted by Israel, which has denounced his failure to condemn Hamas’ Oct 7 attack.

Biden's aides have quietly urged Israeli leaders to drop their resistance to the PA, once it is revitalised, taking a leading role in post-conflict Gaza, according to a senior US administration official , who asked not to be identified because of the confidential nature of the talks.

"There is no other show in town," said another of the US sources. In the short term, Israel needs to unblock more tax transfers to the PA, which it froze in the wake of Oct 7, so it can pay salaries, US officials say.

ISRAEL ADAMANT

Conversations about what happens once the war is over have picked up in recent weeks, but no plan has been presented to Abbas, Palestinian and US diplomatic sources said.

International condemnation of Israel's offensive has risen as the death toll has climbed, approaching 19,000 people on Friday according to Gaza health authorities, but Netanyahu has insisted the war will continue until Hamas is destroyed, hostages returned, and Israel made safe from future attacks.

Israeli forces invaded Gaza in retaliation for Hamas' cross-border rampage in southern Israel more than two months ago in which it killed about 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. On Thursday, Sullivan discussed with Netanyahu moves to shift Israel's attacks on Gaza to lower-intensity operations focused on high-value targets.

The US is also telling Israel that PA security forces eventually must have a presence in Gaza after the war, as they already do in parts of the West Bank, said the senior US official.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday, however, there was disagreement with his American ally about the PA governing Gaza. Gaza "will neither be Hamas-stan nor Fatah-stan," he said.

Founded after the 1993 Oslo accords, the PA, controlled by Abbas' Fatah party, was meant to be an interim administration to lead the way towards an independent Palestinian state. It has been run by Abbas for the past 18 years without achieving that.

US officials think Abbas has potential to regain some credibility among Palestinians if he can show he is rooting out corruption, nurturing a new generation of leaders, mobilising foreign aid to rebuild Gaza after the war and building support abroad for Palestinian statehood.

In his interview with Reuters, Abbas called on the United States to sponsor an international peace conference to agree the final steps leading to a Palestinian state. Such a gathering could be modelled after the 1991 Madrid summit convened by US President George Bush following the 1990-91 Gulf War.

A senior US official said the idea of a conference had been discussed with partners, but the proposal was still at a preliminary stage.

Abbas and other Palestinian leaders believe the US must press Israel harder to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"It is the only power that is capable of ordering Israel to stop the war and fulfil its obligations, but unfortunately it doesn't," he told Reuters.

The Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, called on Washington to exert real pressure on Israel through measures such as Security Council votes, stopping arms deliveries and imposing sanctions against settlement expansion.

Blinken announced this month sanctions on Israeli settlers responsible for attacks on Palestinians, but the US government has remained a staunch defender of Israel at the United Nations – rejecting calls for a humanitarian ceasefire – and Biden has pushed through military aid in recent weeks.