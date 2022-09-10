India, China to withdraw from disputed border area by Monday

Indian and Chinese soldiers will disengage at a disputed area along a remote western Himalayan border by Sept 12, India's foreign ministry said on Friday, after more than two years of a standoff following a deadly clash.

The disengagement, which comes after several rounds of talks between senior military officials, is part of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to avoid an escalation in tension between the nuclear-armed Asian giants that went to war over their border in 1962.

The pull-out, also confirmed by China, comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend.

Indian and Chinese soldiers began withdrawing from the Gogra-Hot Springs area in Ladakh in the western Himalayas on Thursday, a process that would be complete by early next week, India's foreign ministry said.