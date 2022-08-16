Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo docks in Syria's Tartous

Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC showed it at the Tartus port on Tuesday morning. A shipping source confirmed it had docked there and said it was unloading at least part of its cargo of corn in Syria.

The cargo of 26,000 tonnes of corn had originally been destined for Lebanon, which has been suffering an economic crisis that has plunged about half of its population into food insecurity.

However, the original buyer refused the delivery over quality concerns and the ship sailed to Turkey, docking in Mersin on Aug 11 and unloading part of the cargo there.

When it set sail again the following day, it did not keep its transponder on.