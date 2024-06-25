Home +
June 26, 2024

Police fire on protesters trying to storm Kenya parliament, several dead

In chaotic scenes, protesters overwhelm police and chase them away in an attempt to storm the parliament compound

Several dead as police fire on protesters in Kenya
Demonstrators gesture as police use tear gas to disperse protesters during a demonstration against Kenya's proposed finance bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 25, 2024. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuter

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 11:22 PM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 11:22 PM

