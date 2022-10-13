Germany, NATO allies aim to jointly procure air defence systems

Germany and more than a dozen NATO partners aim to jointly procure air defence systems that protect allied territory from missiles, eyeing Israel's Arrow 3 system, US Patriot and German IRIS-T units among the options, Berlin said on Thursday.

"With this initiative, we are living up to our joint responsibility for security in Europe - by bundling our resources," German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a ceremony at NATO's Brussels headquarters where 14 countries signed a letter of intent.

Estonia wasn't present at the event but will also be part of the initiative, dubbed "European Sky Shield". In total it comprises half of NATO's members - including Germany, Britain, Slovakia, Norway, Latvia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czechia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Romania and Slovenia.