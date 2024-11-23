Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

ICC warrants are binding, EU cannot pick and choose, EU's Borrell says

Some EU states uphold commitments, but Hungary assures Netanyahu safe visit

ICC warrants are binding, EU cannot pick and choose, EU's Borrell
High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a conference in Nicosia, Cyprus Nov 23, 2024. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 11:59 PM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 11:59 PM

Related Stories
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
18 dead in Pakistan retaliatory sectarian attacks
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
Powerful Israeli airstrike shakes central Beirut, 11 dead
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
Read More
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Myanmar war bullet lands in Teknaf home
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
Harassment claims halt long-haul buses from Benapole
What are public expectations from new EC?
What are public expectations from new EC?
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Spurs thrash City 4-0
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now
The game-changing idea Bangladesh needs now

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Read More