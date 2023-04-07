Putin berates US and EU envoys, top official says US aid fuelling Ukraine war's 'hot phase'

He said relations were in "a deep crisis" that was "based on fundamentally different approaches to the formation of the modern world order".

"Dear Madam Ambassador, I know you may not agree, but I cannot but say that the United States' use ... of such tools as support for the so-called 'colour revolutions', support in this regard for the coup in Kyiv in 2014, ultimately led to today's Ukrainian crisis," Putin said.

Speaking separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow needed to maintain relations with Washington even though American supplies of weapons to Ukraine meant "we are really in a hot phase of the war".

Lavrov told state television that Russia had not yet lost hope that the United States "will wake up to reason (and) will resume some kind of dialogue".

Russia responded to a 2014 uprising in Kyiv that drove out a pro-Russian president by seizing the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine and backing an armed separatist movement that took control of territory in the country's east.