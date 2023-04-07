China's wooing of Macron is part of a flurry of diplomatic moves this year as it attempts to wriggle out of containment by the US amid differences over Taiwan
China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that a political settlement is the only "correct" way out of the Ukraine crisis, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
All parties should meet each other halfway to create conditions for a political settlement, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a dinner in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Friday, the statement said.