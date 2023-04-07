    বাংলা

    China's Xi says political settlement only 'correct' way out for Ukraine crisis

    President Xi Jinping made the comment during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron

    Published : 7 April 2023, 03:54 PM
    Updated : 7 April 2023, 03:54 PM

    China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that a political settlement is the only "correct" way out of the Ukraine crisis, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

    All parties should meet each other halfway to create conditions for a political settlement, Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a dinner in the Chinese city of Guangzhou on Friday, the statement said.

