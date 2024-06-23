Russia says three killed, nearly 100 wounded in Ukrainian ATACMS attack on Crimea

June 23, 2024
The Russian Defence Ministry says four of the US-delivered missiles were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth detonated in mid-air
Published : 23 Jun 2024, 07:21 PM
Ukraine attacked the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula on Sunday with five U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, killing three people, including two children, and injuring about 100 more, Russian officials said.
The Russian Defence Ministry said four of the US-delivered missiles were shot down by air defence systems and the ammunition of a fifth detonated in mid-air.
The ministry said Ukraine struck "he civilian infrastructure of the city of Sevastopol with ATACMS tactical missiles supplied by the United States and equipped with cluster warheads."
About a hundred people were injured by falling shrapnel, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, said in via his channel in Telegram.