May 31, 2024

Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills

Australia, Britain, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore have agreed to stage more complex military drills in the region this year involving drones, fifth-generation fighter planes

Five powers plan bigger, deeper Asia military drills
New Zealand's Defence Minister Judith Collins, Malaysia's Defence Minister Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, and Britain’s Director General (Security Policy) Paul Wyatt attend the Shangri-La Dialogue for the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers’ Joint Press Conference Meeting (FDMM) in Singapore May 31, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 31 May 2024, 01:46 PM

Updated : 31 May 2024, 01:46 PM

