Girl, 9, critical after being shot in London restaurant

A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot during a drive-by shooting attack on a London restaurant where she was eating with her family, police said on Thursday.

The girl was hit after a gunman on a motorbike opened fire on three men sitting outside the restaurant in the Hackney area of north London on Wednesday evening. She had been sitting inside with her family.

"I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this incident," said Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway. "We share that concern and an urgent investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend those responsible."

The three men, aged 26, 37, and 42, who police said were not believed to know the injured girl, also suffered gunshot wounds but are stable in hospital. Police said the stolen motorbike used in the incident was recovered nearby.