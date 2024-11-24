Home +
November 24, 2024

Philippine VP's assassination threat against president a national security matter, official says

VP Sara Duterte says she told an assassin to kill President Marcos, his wife, and the speaker of the House if she were killed

Philippines VP’s death threat a matter of national security: offi
FILE PHOTO: Philippine Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte speaks during an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Jul 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 24 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM

Updated : 24 Nov 2024, 09:31 AM

