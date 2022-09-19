    বাংলা

    Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount

    The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden's term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Sept 2022, 03:31 AM
    Updated : 19 Sept 2022, 03:31 AM

    US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that "the pandemic is over," even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily.

    "The pandemic is over," Biden said during an interview conducted with CBS' "60 Minutes" program on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Detroit auto show, an event which drew thousands of visitors.

    "We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lotta work on it. But the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing."

    The toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has diminished significantly since early in Biden's term when more than 3,000 Americans per day were dying, as enhanced care, medications and vaccinations have become more widely available.

    But nearly 400 people a day continue to die from COVID-19 in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Biden spent more than two weeks isolated in the White House after two bouts with COVID-19, starting in July. His wife Jill contracted the virus in August. Biden has said the mild cases were a testament to the improvements in care during his presidency.

    Biden has asked Congress for $22.4 billion more in funding to prepare for a potential fall case surge.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
    Britain and the world prepare to say farewell to Elizabeth
    Among the 2,000 in the congregation will be some 500 world leaders, including Biden, Naruhito, and Ramaphosa
    Top US general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
    US urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
    Putin has brushed off the counter-offensive but said on Friday that Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure
    Biden pays respects to Queen Elizabeth before funeral
    Biden pays respects to Queen Elizabeth
    The US president is among the scores of dignitaries and royals from across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas who will attend Monday's funeral
    Turkish troops, militants clash on Syrian border: ministry
    Turkish troops, militants clash on Syrian border: ministry
    Turkey's defence ministry says their forces have killed 12 militants

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher