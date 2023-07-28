    বাংলা

    US intelligence report says China likely supplying tech for Russian military

    China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2023, 07:44 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2023, 07:44 PM

    China is helping Russia evade Western sanctions and likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for use in Ukraine, according to an unclassified US intelligence report released on Thursday.

    The assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) was published by the US House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

    "The PRC is providing some dual-use technology that Moscow's military uses to continue the war in Ukraine, despite an international cordon of sanctions and export controls," the ODNI report said.

    "The customs records show PRC state-owned defense companies shipping navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter jet parts to sanctioned Russian Government-owned defense companies," the report said.

    It also said China has become "an even more critical partner" of Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

    ODNI said China and Russia had increased the share of bilateral trade settled in China's yuan currency, and both countries' financial institutions are expanding their use of domestic payment systems.

    China has increased it importation of Russia energy exports, including oil and gas rerouted from Europe, the report said.

    ODNI cited much of the information to media reports. It added: "The Intelligence Community lacks sufficient reporting to assess whether Beijing is deliberately inhibiting United States Government export control end-use checks, including interviews and investigations, in the PRC."

    Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne said China was delivering items that could be used as military equipment to Russia, although not on a massive scale.

    US officials have previously raised concern about transfers of "dual-use equipment" from China to Russia. However, they have repeatedly said they have yet to see evidence of the transfer of lethal assistance for Russia's use on the battlefield.

