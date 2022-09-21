Pope says it is 'madness' to think of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Pope Francis, speaking as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West he was not bluffing about possibly using nuclear weapons, said on Wednesday that thinking of such an act was "madness".

Francis also said Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.

The pope, discussing his trip to Kazakhstan last week to a crowd for his general audience in St Peter's Square, praised the central Asian country for giving up nuclear weapons after its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.