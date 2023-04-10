HOT ON THE EASTERN FRONT

A Ukrainian counter-offensive has long been expected after months of attritional warfare in the east.

A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress and its troops have been bogged down in a series of battles where any advances are incremental and come at a huge cost.

The Ukrainian defenders have also taken heavy casualties.

Syrskyi said Moscow was sending in special forces and airborne units to help their attack on Bakhmut as members of Russia's private mercenary Wagner group were exhausted.

Wagner mercenaries have spearheaded the assault on Bakhmut which has left it largely in ruins.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut and at least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling.

Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia declared annexed last year and is seeking to fully occupy in what appears to be a shift in its war aims after failing to overrun the country after its February 2022 invasion.

Control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in Chasiv Yar in the east and open the way for its forces to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

While Ukraine has said it wants to inflict as many casualties as possible on the Russian forces as its prepares its own counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelensky last week acknowledged that if troops risked being encircled they could be pulled back.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces controlled the centre of Bakhmut, with much of their assault now focusing on the railway station.

"There is heavy fighting in the city centre and the enemy is gradually moving toward the western outskirts," Zhdanov said.

In other action, Russia's defence ministry said its forces destroyed a depot with 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia.

They destroyed Ukrainian army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and artillery in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the ministry said.

Ukraine also reported widespread Russian shelling in northern regions. Officials in the south said Russian aircraft had used guided bombs against towns in the Kherson region.