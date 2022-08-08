A year on, Afghans hide out fearing death by data

Sadaf was at work last year at the attorney general's office in suburban Kabul when her sister rang with news that the Taliban had entered the Afghan capital, and begged her to race home.

"Cover your face! And don't tell anyone where you work," her sister said, her voice shaking with fear.

Sadaf didn't know it then but this was the start of exile within her own country, a life of lying low to avoid death by data. Like thousands of Afghans, she has spent the past year hiding out in a series of safe houses, hoping to evade her digital trail and prevent the Taliban tracking her family.

When her sister broke news of the takeover, Sadaf grabbed her bag and rushed from the office, pulling her headscarf low over her face and tucking her office ID into her shoe.

Outside was chaos.

Streets were jammed with vehicles and people running in every direction, desperate to flee. After walking part way home, Sadaf hitched a ride and made it to her house two hours later.

She quickly hugged her three children, then shut herself in the bedroom, gathered all her identity papers and any documents related to work, and burnt the lot in the bathroom sink.

"I was very scared," said Sadaf, who had worked at the government office for more than 25 years - over half her life.

The 48-year-old, who asked that her last name not be used, knew only too well the danger she faced.

The Taliban had previously bombed their vehicles; Sadaf was injured in two of those attacks and had lost several colleagues.

"I didn't want anything to fall into the hands of the Taliban," she said by text message from an undisclosed location in Afghanistan.