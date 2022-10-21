Zelensky calls on West to warn Russian not to blow up dam

As Russian forces have faced setbacks on the battlefield since September, Putin has escalated the war. Last month he ordered the call-up of hundreds of thousands of reservists, announced the annexation of Russian-occupied territory and repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia.

This month, he began a campaign of attacks using cruise missiles and Iranian drones to knock out Ukraine's power supply ahead of winter. Kyiv and the West say that amounts to deliberate targeting of civil infrastructure and a war crime.

Since Thursday, Ukrainians have experienced countrywide calls to reduce electricity consumption and some blackouts, which the authorities say are necessary to fix power stations damaged in the attacks.

The United States said on Thursday that Iranian troops were in Crimea and had helped fly the drones to attack Ukraine.

"We can confirm that Russian military personnel based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs and using them to conduct kinetic strikes across Ukraine, including in strikes against Kyiv in recent days," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing.

Iran has denied supplying the drones, as has Moscow, although many have been shot down and recovered making their provenance clear.

"Iran and Russia, they can lie to the world, but they certainly can't hide the facts, and the fact is this: Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter he had held detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on a request for air and missile defence systems and technology. Lapid's office said the Israeli leader expressed "deep concern" about the military connection between Iran and Russia.