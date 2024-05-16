Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 16, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Slovak PM Fico no longer in life-threatening condition after being shot, minister says

A gunman shot Fico five times, leaving him in critical condition and undergoing surgery

Police and security officers stand guard outside FD Roosevelt University Hospital, where Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was taken after he was wounded in a shooting incident in Handlova, in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, May 15, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 May 2024, 11:09 AM

Updated : 16 May 2024, 11:09 AM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Fire breaks out at Faridpur hospital
Fire breaks out at Faridpur hospital
More than 100 houses, shops burn in Gazipur fire
More than 100 houses, shops burn in Gazipur fire
Zelenskiy defers trip abroad as Russian troops advance
Zelenskiy defers trip abroad as Russian troops advance
Facebook restores post on Malaysian PM’s meeting with Hamas
Facebook restores post on Malaysian PM’s meeting with Hamas
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More