    বাংলা

    UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500

    The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had recorded 14,244 injured between the launch of the invasion of Feb 24, 2022, and Apr 9, 2023

    Reuters
    Published : 11 April 2023, 10:51 AM
    Updated : 11 April 2023, 10:51 AM

    Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a UN body said on Tuesday, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

    The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 8,490 people killed and 14,244 injured between the launch of the invasion of Feb 24, 2022, and Apr 9, 2023.

    The body has long described its figures as "the tip of the iceberg" because of its limited access to battle zones.

    The majority of the deaths were recorded in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and under attack by Russian forces, including 3,927 people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which have witnessed intense fighting.

    "OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," it said in a statement.

    Russian forces have pressed their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns have under heavy bombardment.

    A UN-mandated investigative body found last month that Russian forces had carried out "indiscriminate and disproportionate" attacks on Ukraine. Russia denies targeting civilians or committing atrocities.

    RELATED STORIES
    Residents queue to fill up bottles with fresh drinking water brought in to a neighbourhood near the frontline after critical civil infrastructure was hit amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine March 21, 2023.
    To stay or go? The dilemma Ukrainians near front face every day
    Emergency service employees have evacuated more than 10,000 people from settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion
    Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 10, 2023.
    Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said, "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease"
    An armoured military vehicle speeds through Chasiv Yar during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, Apr 9, 2023.
    Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities
    Kyiv said it repelled more than 40 enemy strikes over the past 24 hours
    Members of Ukrainian special forces engage in zeroing their weapons prior to a mission, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 6, 2023.
    NATO assistance plans for Ukraine reportedly appear on social media
    Classified war documents were posted on Twitter and Telegram, which is widely used in Russia, The New York Times reported citing senior US officials

    Opinion

    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan
    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan