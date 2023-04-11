UN tally of confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500

Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a UN body said on Tuesday, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 8,490 people killed and 14,244 injured between the launch of the invasion of Feb 24, 2022, and Apr 9, 2023.

The body has long described its figures as "the tip of the iceberg" because of its limited access to battle zones.