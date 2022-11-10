Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders

President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday.

The leaders will meet in Cambodia on Sunday, Nov 13, when Biden visits Asia for meetings with ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialised nations.

"The three leaders would work to "continue enhancing trilateral cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific, particularly in regard to our joint efforts to address the ongoing threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs," Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said using North Korea's official name.

In October, North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile farther than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.