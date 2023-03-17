Frustrated Khamenei pushed for Saudi-Iran deal clinched in China

"The crown prince welcomed this and promised to send, for us to send to the Chinese side, a summary of the previous rounds of dialogue, a plan on what we think on how we can resume these talks," said the Saudi official.

In February, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi visited Beijing and the Chinese forwarded Riyadh's proposals that were accepted by the Iranian side, the official added.

CHINESE MEDIATION 'BEST OPTION'

An Iranian official said the deal covered a range of issues, from security concerns to economic and political issues.

"I will not go into details but we have agreed that neither country will be a source of instability for the other one. Iran will use its influence in the region, particularly in Yemen, to help Riyadh's security," the official said.

"Both sides will do their best to preserve security in the Persian Gulf, guarantee the oil flow, work together to resolve regional issues, while Tehran and Riyadh will not get involved in military aggression against each other."

A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi movement in Yemen for years.

Exactly how much support Iran has given the Houthis, who share a Shia ideology, has never been clear. Sunni countries in the Gulf accuse Iran of interference via Shi’ite proxies in the region, something Tehran denies.

"Iran is the main supplier of weapons, training, ideological programs, propaganda and expertise to the Houthis and we are the main victim. Iran can do a lot and it should do a lot," said the Saudi official.

Iran chose its senior national security official Ali Shamkhani to lead the negotiations because he is an ethnic Arab, said a regional source who belongs to Khamenei's inner circle.

"The Chinese showed willingness to help both Tehran and Riyadh to narrow the gaps and overcome unresolved issues during the talks in Oman and Iraq," said the Iranian diplomat involved in the talks.