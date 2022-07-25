'God, give us rain': Romanian monastery prays for end to drought

Iulia Coleasa, an 81-year-old who relies on her small plot for food, travelled 15 km in searing heat to a monastery in southern Romania on Sunday to join a service praying for rain.

Temperatures have spiked above 40 Celsius (104 F) in the country this week and the drought has left hundreds of Romanian villages with rationed water. Crops are being decimated in the country which is an exporter of grains.

Romania's Orthodox Church has asked clerics to perform traditional rain prayers. At the Pantocrator monastery in the southern Romanian county of Giurgiu, Culeasa joined roughly 100 people in prayer.