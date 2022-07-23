July 23 2022

    বাংলা

    Three killed as Russian missiles hit central Ukraine region, governor says

    Thirteen Russian missiles hit a military airfield and a railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region, the local governor says

    Reuters
    Published : 23 July 2022, 8:21 AM
    Updated : 23 July 2022, 8:21 AM

    Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said.

    Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.

    Raikovych said the strikes had disrupted the electricity grid and that one district of the regional capital Kropyvnytskyi had been left without power as a result.

    RELATED STORIES
    US pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off
    US pledges more military aid to Ukraine
    The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is doing preliminary work on whether to send fighter aircraft
    UN expects Ukraine-Russia grain deal to be implemented in a few weeks: officials
    Ukraine-Russia grain deal likely to be implemented in a few weeks: UN
    The United Nations expects a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels
    Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know about the landmark grain deal
    What we know about Russia-Ukraine landmark grain deal
    Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope..., possibility ... and relief in a world that needs it more than ever, according to UN chief Antonio Guterres
    Sri Lanka president expected to keep finance portfolio
    Sri Lanka president expected to keep finance portfolio
    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to keep the finance portfolio and could also appoint a junior minister to help him

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher