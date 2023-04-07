With lavish treatment of Macron, China's Xi woos France to 'counter' US

Still, Macron was given the full red carpet treatment.

Von der Leyen, who described China as "repressive" in a critical speech before her trip, cut a sometimes forlorn figure in Beijing, with a low-key greeting at the airport and not being invited to some state functions with Xi and Macron.

China's state-backed Global Times newspaper said in an editorial on Thursday: "It is clear to everyone that being a strategic vassal of Washington is a dead end. Making the China-France relationship a bridge for China-Europe cooperation is beneficial to both sides and to the world."

"FLATTERY"

Jean-Pierre Raffarin, a former French prime minister who has travelled extensively to China, said on the sidelines of a deal-signing ceremony in the Great Hall of the People that some of Xi's charm was having an effect.

"Isn't diplomacy, at one point or another, a bit of flattery?" he said. "There's always a bit of that in human relations. Each side plays with that."

In Washington, China's diplomatic engagement with France is being viewed with a degree of scepticism.

Beyond Ukraine, China would relish a realignment that draws it closer to Europe economically as relations with the United States fray, but such a shift is unlikely at this point, said people familiar with the US government's thinking.

Washington is taking a wait-and-see approach to the European engagements with Beijing over Ukraine, according to the people, who declined to be named. On Thursday, Macron urged Beijing to talk sense to Russia over the war in Ukraine while von der Leyen said Xi expressed willingness to speak to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.