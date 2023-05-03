Ukraine says it has nothing to do with Kremlin drone attack

A senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Wednesday that Kyiv had nothing to do with any drone attack on the Kremlin, and that such actions achieved nothing for Kyiv on the battlefield and would only provoke Russia to take more radical action.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in comments sent to Reuters that the allegation that Kyiv was behind the attack, and Russia's arrest of alleged Ukrainian saboteurs, could indicate Moscow was preparing for a large-scale "terrorist" attack against Ukraine in coming days.

"Of course, Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin. We do not attack the Kremlin because, first of all, it does not resolve any military tasks," Podolyak said.