    Ontario police officer killed, two wounded in shooting at home

    All three officers were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where one died

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 01:01 PM
    A person shot three Ontario Provincial Police officers who responded to a report of a gunshot at a home in rural Ontario early on Thursday, killing one of them and wounding two, police said.

    At about 2 am (0600 GMT), a shooter opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the house in Bourget, about 50 kilometers east of Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement.

    All three officers were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where one died, it said. The other two were recovering, police said.

    One person was taken into custody, the statement said.

