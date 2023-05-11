Ontario police officer killed, two wounded in shooting at home

A person shot three Ontario Provincial Police officers who responded to a report of a gunshot at a home in rural Ontario early on Thursday, killing one of them and wounding two, police said.

At about 2 am (0600 GMT), a shooter opened fire on the officers as they arrived at the house in Bourget, about 50 kilometers east of Ottawa, Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement.

All three officers were taken to an Ottawa hospital, where one died, it said. The other two were recovering, police said.

One person was taken into custody, the statement said.