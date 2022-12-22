Zelensky appeals to US Republican critics as war with Russia rages

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faced a critical audience when he addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday: House Republicans who could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month.

President Joe Biden's administration has sent almost $50 billion in foreign assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion of its neighbour in February, including humanitarian, financial and military support. Congress, currently controlled by Biden's Democrats, is expected to approve $44.9 billion more this week in a bill funding the federal government.

It remains to be seen whether congressional support for Ukraine will change after Republicans take control of the House of Representatives next month. Biden's fellow Democrats retained control of the Senate in the November midterm elections.