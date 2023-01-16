    বাংলা

    Former female Afghan MP shot dead in Kabul

    Mursal Nabizada and her guard were shot dead by unknown gunmen at her home in the Afghan capital

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2023, 05:27 AM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2023, 05:27 AM

    A former female member of Afghanistan's parliament has been killed by unknown gunmen at her home in Kabul, police said.

    Mursal Nabizada and her guard were shot dead and her brother was injured in Sunday's attack, police said.

    "The security forces have started a serious investigation regarding the case to find the criminals," police said in a statement.

    Nabizada had been a lawmaker until the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021, when many politicians fled the country.

    Nabizada had been elected as a member of the lower house of parliament in 2018 to represent Kabul, according to local broadcaster Tolo.

    The Taliban have said they are focused on securing the country and encouraging Afghans to return, but several attacks have taken place in recent months, including one at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last week that killed and wounded dozens of people and was claimed by Islamic State.

    In December, one person was killed in a suicide bomb attack near the Kabul office of the Hezb-e-Islami party, while its leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who was Afghanistan's Prime Minister in the 1990s, was inside.

    RELATED STORIES
    Signs of the Israeli company Cognyte, are seen on their headquarters building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Israel January 13, 2023.
    Israel firm won Myanmar spyware tender before coup
    The deal was made even though Israel has claimed it stopped defence technology transfers to Myanmar
    Job seekers stand outside a construction site ahead of the release of the unemployement numbers by Statistics South Africa, in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa, Jun 23, 2020.
    Household wealth optimism collapses: global survey
    Globally, only 40% agreed with the statement 'my family and I will be better off in five years' compared to 50% a year before
    Emergency personnel retrieve a dead body at the site where an apartment block was heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine January 15, 2023. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Rescue hopes fade after Russian attack in Ukraine's Dnipro
    Emergency workers say they have heard people screaming for help from underneath piles of debris
    Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Head of the Republic of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov in Ufa, Russia January 13, 2023.
    Russian military operation going well: Putin
    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher