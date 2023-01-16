Former female Afghan MP shot dead in Kabul

A former female member of Afghanistan's parliament has been killed by unknown gunmen at her home in Kabul, police said.

Mursal Nabizada and her guard were shot dead and her brother was injured in Sunday's attack, police said.

"The security forces have started a serious investigation regarding the case to find the criminals," police said in a statement.

Nabizada had been a lawmaker until the Taliban took over as foreign forces withdrew in 2021, when many politicians fled the country.