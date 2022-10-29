Pakistani returns home after 18 years of US detention in Guantanamo prison camp

Saifullah Paracha, a Karachi-based businessman, was first picked up in Thailand in July 2003 and taken to the US military base at Bagram, Afghanistan, before being transferred in 2004 to the camp in the US naval station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

At 75, he was the oldest inmate at the camp, according to Reprieve, a London-based human rights group that worked on his case. He was never charged.