World food supplies at risk as Russia withdraws from Black Sea deal





Earlier this year global wheat prices jumped to an all-time high and corn hit a 10-year top as Russia's invasion of Ukraine added fuel to a rally set off by adverse weather and COVID-19 supply disruptions.



Australia, a key wheat supplier to Asia, is unlikely to be able to fill any supply gap, with shipping slots booked right up to February, traders said.



No ships moved through the established maritime humanitarian corridor on Sunday. The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine, however, pressed ahead to implement the Black Sea grain deal and agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels to move forward, despite the withdrawal of Russia.



"We have to see how the situation unfolds. It is not clear if Ukraine will continue to ship grains and what happens to Russian exports," said the Singapore-based grains trader.



Chicago wheat futures on Monday jumped more than 5% and corn rose over 2%.



Asian buyers recently booking Ukrainian wheat cargoes include Indonesia, the world's second-largest importer of the grain, although the region typically relies on Australia and North America.