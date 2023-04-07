US, S Korea, Japan concerned over N Korea's 'malicious' cyber activities

On Friday, North Korea was unresponsive to daily contact through a liaison phone line with South Korea, according to the South's Unification Ministry which handles inter-Korean affairs.

It is unclear why North Korea did not respond, but the ministry said it would closely monitor the situation.

US and South Korean forces have been conducting a series of annual spring military exercises since March.

Angered by those exercises, Pyongyang has ramped up its military activities in recent weeks. It unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.

As those exercises and tests continue, there has been an exchange of harsh rhetoric. On Thursday, North Korea accused Washington and Seoul of pushing tensions to the brink of nuclear war through their military drills.

Kim Gunn, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, said North Korea's nuclear ambition was "nothing more than a self-destructive boomerang" shattering its economy.

"North Korea is misguiding its people to believe that nuclear weapons are a magic wand that can solve all of its problems," Kim said in his meeting with US and Japanese officials on Friday.

Japan on Friday announced a two-year extension of its trade ban on North Korea, with exemptions for humanitarian reasons.