Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 17, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Kenyan lawyers move to block police deployment to Haiti

Bangladesh is among the countries that have also pledged personnel to the force

Kenyan lawyers move to block police deployment to Haiti
Police officers stand guard in the street, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti May 1, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 17 May 2024, 09:47 PM

Updated : 17 May 2024, 09:47 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Thousands rally in Australian capitals to demand gender violence justice
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
World food prices rise again: FAO
World food prices rise again: FAO
Read More
Aid begins to arrive in Gaza via US-built pier
Aid begins to arrive in Gaza via US-built pier
May 17, 2024
May 17, 2024
Daily count: 12 dengue cases, 1 death
Daily count: 12 dengue cases, 1 death
Met Office extends heat alert
Met Office extends heat alert
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More