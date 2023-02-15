3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada car accident

The Ontario Provincial Police said all four people in the vehicle have been identified, but refused to disclose their names to the Canadian media. CBC News reported that the victims were Bangladeshi students living in Toronto on study permits.



The OPP said a woman and man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the accident. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition. Police said they have notified the families of the victims.