    3 Bangladeshi students killed in Canada car accident

    A man, a woman and a teenager died, while the injured driver, who is also a Bangladeshi student, is in critical condition

    News Desk
    Published : 15 Feb 2023, 08:01 AM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2023, 08:01 AM

    Three Bangladeshi students living in Canada have died while another was seriously injured after their car rolled over and caught fire in Toronto’s Etobicoke, according to Canadian television network CTV News.

    The accident took place on the Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West on Monday night, said Toronto police. The law enforcers arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm after the crash.

    The Ontario Provincial Police said all four people in the vehicle have been identified, but refused to disclose their names to the Canadian media. CBC News reported that the victims were Bangladeshi students living in Toronto on study permits.

    The OPP said a woman and man, both 20, and a 17-year-old boy died in the accident. The injured driver, a 21-year-old man, remains in critical condition. Police said they have notified the families of the victims.

    OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt described the crash as a “very violent collision” that involved “extreme high rates of speed".

    Firefighters put out the flames and took the trapped occupants out of the vehicle. Paramedics said two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to hospital.

    One of them died at 8:30 am on Tuesday, police told CBC News.

