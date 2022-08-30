    বাংলা

    Over 300 Panamanian artefacts returned from Netherlands

    Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes says that this is the largest repatriation of archaeological pieces in the history of Central America

    Reuters
    Published : 30 August 2022, 06:37 AM
    Updated : 30 August 2022, 06:37 AM

    The Netherlands has returned a collection of 343 pre-Hispanic era ceramics to Panama in response to a drive in the Central American country to protect its cultural heritage, authorities in Panama City said on Monday.

    "This is the largest repatriation of archaeological pieces in the history of Central America," Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes in a government statement.

    The Foreign Ministry said another repatriation of ancient artefacts would come from Italy. It gave no further details.

    The shipments are part of a government push to protect Panamanian cultural heritage and fight illegal trafficking, it said, without explaining how the pieces had left Panama.

    The ministry said that Panama's ambassador to the Netherlands had discovered the ceramics were in Leiden University and that the university had expressed interest in returning them.

    Panama's culture ministry will take permanent custody of the artefacts, which are set to join a collection in the Reina Torres de Arauz archaeological museum in the country's capital.

    Panama is a member of a 1970 convention against the illegal trade of cultural property.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia has faced 'failures' with Iranian-made drones, says US official
    Russia has faced 'failures' with Iranian-made drones: US official
    The United States says Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series drones and faced 'numerous failures' with the devices
    Japan pledges $30 billion in African aid at Tunis summit
    Japan pledges $30bn in African aid at Tunis summit
    The aid will be delivered over three years for development in Africa as Japan looks to work more closely with the continent
    US warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
    US warships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
    In recent years, US warships have routinely sailed through the strait, much to the chagrin of China which claims Taiwan as its territory
    US concerned about judicial harassment after Turkish pop star's arrest
    US worried about legal harassment after Turkish pop star's arrest
    Gulsen was jailed pending trial on a charge of incitement to hatred after a video of her on-stage remark was broadcast by a media outlet

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher