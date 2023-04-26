Evacuees from Sudan, relieved but shaken, land in Paris

Some 245 evacuees from Sudan, including 195 French nationals, landed in Paris on Wednesday, expressing relief at escaping the heavy fighting and chaos.

Sudan erupted in warfare on April 15, derailing a transition to civilian democracy, since when the paramilitaries have embedded themselves in residential districts and the army has sought to target them from the air.

The fighting has turned residential areas into battlefields. Air strikes and artillery have killed at least 459 people, wounded more than 4,000, destroyed hospitals and limited food distribution in a nation where a third of its 46 million people rely on food aid.