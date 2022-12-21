Ukraine's Zelensky goes to Washington seeking 'weapons, weapons and more weapons'

Zelensky said the visit was meant to strengthen Ukraine's "resilience and defence capabilities" amid repeated Russian missile and drone attacks on the country's energy and water supplies in the dead of winter.

His political adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said the visit showed the high degree of trust between the two countries and offered him the opportunity to explain what weapons Kyiv needed.

"This finally puts an end to the attempts by the Russian side ... to prove an allegedly growing cooling in our bilateral relations," Podolyak told Reuters.

"This, of course, is not even close. The United States unequivocally supports Ukraine."

Biden will announce nearly $2 billion in further military assistance for Ukraine that will include a Patriot missile battery to help it defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles, a senior US official said.

"...Weapons, weapons and more weapons. It is important to personally explain why we need certain types of weapons," Podolyak said. "In particular, armoured vehicles, the latest missile defence systems and long-range missiles."

Zelensky's visit was expected to last several hours.

He will hold a meeting with Biden at the White House at 2:30pm (1930 GMT), participate in a joint news conference with the US president and then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.

White House spokesman John Kirby said diplomacy and defence capabilities would top the agenda.

"Clearly we're going to make sure that President Zelensky, when he leaves this country, knows that he's leaving with the full support of the United States going forward," he told MSNBC in an interview ahead of Zelensky's arrival.