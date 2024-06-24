Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 24, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Britain's Princess Anne in hospital with head injury

The palace says that the 73-year-old, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, has suffered minor injuries

Princess Anne in hospital with injury

Reuters

Published : 24 Jun 2024, 07:51 PM

Updated : 24 Jun 2024, 07:51 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students
Read More
What is known about the attacks in Russia's Dagestan?
What is known about the attacks in Russia's Dagestan?
Khaleda transferred to hospital cabin
Khaleda transferred to hospital cabin
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel
Hasina to visit China in 2nd week of July: minister
Hasina to visit China in 2nd week of July: minister
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More