Taiwan steeling itself for Chinese drills over VP's US visit

The April exercises included practice for blockades in an angry response to a meeting between Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Tsai's stopover in Los Angeles.

"It is fairly likely that they could use it as a pretext and announce 'drills' around the Taiwan Strait," said one of the sources, a senior official familiar with Taiwan's security planning.

"They want to build up the fear of war and make Taiwanese vote in favour of their choice," the official said.

Lai will stop in New York on Saturday on his way to Paraguay and in San Francisco on Wednesday on his way back to Taiwan. He is going to Paraguay, which retains formal ties with Taiwan, for the inauguration of its new president.

Neither China's defence ministry nor its Taiwan Affairs Office responded to a request for comment, though the government has repeatedly condemned the visit. China's ambassador to the US said last month it was his country's "priority" to stop the visit, though gave no details.

China has a particular dislike of Lai who has in the past described himself as a "practical worker for Taiwan independence". Lai has repeatedly said during the election campaign he does not seek to change the status quo.

The Taiwanese official said Beijing could "upgrade" the scale of its "combat readiness patrols" near Taiwan that the People's Liberation Army has staged frequently in recent months by sending warships and aircraft close to the island that China claims as its territory.

The drills could start shortly after Lai's stopover in San Francisco and could be part of upcoming annual exercises by China's Eastern Theatre Command, which is responsible for military activity in the area, the official said, citing an analysis of intelligence.

Neither Taiwan nor the United States have given details of Lai's schedule on his stopovers.

LOW PROFILE

Three US-based sources told Reuters that the Biden administration was eager to keep Lai's visit low-profile so as not to stoke tension across the Taiwan Strait before its election, as well as to preserve the recent momentum in engagement with senior Chinese officials.

That includes the prospect of a visit to the United States by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which could pave the way for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Going by past transits, Lai is likely to meet the chair of the Virginia-based American Institute in Taiwan, a US government-run non-profit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment.