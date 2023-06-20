Macron's Paris summit seeks new life for global finance agenda

"We are moving to a world - I would call it the Bridgetown system of finance - (that) recognises that we have to massively upscale the public sector and focus that on building resilience and adaptation because it's hard for that to be funded any other way," said Avinash Persaud, a special envoy for Mottley on climate finance.

Though binding decisions are not expected, officials involved in the summit's planning said that some strong commitments should be made about financing poor countries.

Nearly eighty years after the Bretton Woods Agreement created the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), leaders aim to squeeze more financing from multilateral lenders for the countries that need it most.

In particular, there should be an announcement that a $100 billion target has been met that will be made available through the International Monetary Fund for vulnerable countries, officials said.

The plan, first agreed two years ago at an African finance summit in Paris, calls on wealthy governments to lend unused special drawing rights to the IMF to, in turn, lend to poor countries.

Governments are also looking at ways to allow the World Bank to use leverage to lend more to poor countries without putting its top AAA credit rating a risk.

"We want to go farther and should be able to set targets to put more public money on the table," a French presidency source said.