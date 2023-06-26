Egypt and India bolster ties as Modi makes first trip to Cairo

Egypt and India discussed strengthening ties in areas including trade, food security and defence during a state visit to Cairo by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the two countries said on Sunday.

On his first trip to Egypt, Modi met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Egyptian ministers appointed to an "India unit" after a state visit by Sisi to India in January during which a "strategic partnership" was announced.

Both sides said talks on Sunday covered areas including trade and investment, renewable energy, information technology and pharmaceuticals.

"Prime Minister (Modi) and President Sisi also discussed further cooperation in G-20, highlighting the issues of food and energy insecurity, climate change and the need for Global South to have a concerted voice," a statement from Modi's office said, adding that the talks had also addressed defence and security ties.